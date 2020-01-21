Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,650.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,451.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,373.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,257.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

