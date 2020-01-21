AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Bombardier (TSE:BBD) to Sector Perform

AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.35 billion.

