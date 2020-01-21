Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABCB stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

