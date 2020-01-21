Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.22.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

