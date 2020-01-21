Analysts Anticipate Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $3.90 EPS

Brokerages predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report $3.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the lowest is $3.83. Anthem reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $19.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.37 to $19.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.49 to $23.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Anthem by 77.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

