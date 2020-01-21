Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Godaddy reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $402,559.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,797,000 after buying an additional 2,716,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Godaddy by 1,989.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,878,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,788,699 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $61,997,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $32,990,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.