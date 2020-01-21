Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

