Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $233,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,619 shares of company stock worth $923,336 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 128,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $742.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

