Analysts Offer Predictions for Beigene Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beigene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ng expects that the company will earn ($9.23) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beigene’s FY2020 earnings at ($12.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $170.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.83. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

