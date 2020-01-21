Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for N Brown Group (BWNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of N Brown Group (LON: BWNG) recently:

1/16/2020 – N Brown Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

1/13/2020 – N Brown Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – N Brown Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – N Brown Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – N Brown Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BWNG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 96.30 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The firm has a market cap of $274.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.05. N Brown Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.79.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

