Analysts Set Expectations for Tennant’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tennant in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

TNC opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tennant by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tennant by 264.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tennant news, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 7,301 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $565,535.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

