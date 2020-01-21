Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JD.Com (JD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2020 – JD.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

1/7/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

1/1/2020 – JD.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – JD.Com is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – JD.Com is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – JD.Com was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

