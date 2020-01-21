Analyzing Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edison International and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.66 billion 2.18 -$302.00 million $4.15 18.54 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edison International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edison International and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 4 6 0 2.60 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International currently has a consensus target price of $78.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International -1.60% 11.98% 2.69% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

