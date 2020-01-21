Analyzing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $469.02 million 3.82 $112.57 million $2.56 15.98 Bancorp $301.76 million 2.28 $88.68 million $0.69 17.55

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 24.08% 11.43% 1.26% Bancorp 20.66% 12.67% 1.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NBT Bancorp and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

