AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

