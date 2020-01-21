Apex Price Hits $0.0023 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns. Over the last week, Apex has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Apex has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $4,860.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003405 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

