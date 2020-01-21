Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Aphria by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.