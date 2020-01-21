Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Lowered to C$10.30 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE APHA opened at C$7.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.59. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.37.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

