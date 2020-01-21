Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Critical Review

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Store Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 14.20% 5.37% 3.62% Store Capital 44.09% 6.92% 3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Store Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Store Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Store Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Store Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Store Capital has a consensus price target of $37.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Store Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Store Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.81 $206.09 million $1.72 9.28 Store Capital $540.76 million 16.45 $216.97 million $1.84 20.59

Store Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Store Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Store Capital pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Store Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Store Capital has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Store Capital beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

