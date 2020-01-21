Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $280.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Nomura from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Apple to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.62.

AAPL stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

