Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY20 guidance at $4.20-$4.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $68.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.