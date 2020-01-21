Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

APTX opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aptinyx by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,468,333 shares of company stock worth $13,416,999 in the last ninety days. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

