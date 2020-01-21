Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Argan has a payout ratio of -46.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. Argan has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $678.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.