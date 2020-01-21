Argus Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Argus to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. First Analysis lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average of $131.18. Splunk has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $161.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,038,000 after purchasing an additional 273,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 900,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.