Argus Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Buy”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

DAL traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,458. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 451,066 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 292,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 243,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $622,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

