ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS: ARKAY):

1/16/2020 – ARKEMA/S was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/15/2020 – ARKEMA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/10/2020 – ARKEMA/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – ARKEMA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – ARKEMA/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ARKAY opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

