Arthur J Gallagher & Co to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – William Blair cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

AJG opened at $96.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $96.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

