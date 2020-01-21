Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASCL. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.64 ($6.05).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 378.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.63. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

