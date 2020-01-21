Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 35,091 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 324.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,274 shares of company stock valued at $17,351,185. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

