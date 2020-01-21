Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 419,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,979,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,971,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 799,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500,501 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,196 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $507.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

