Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

