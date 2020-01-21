Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventas by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 950,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1,064.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,882,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,036,000 after purchasing an additional 363,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

