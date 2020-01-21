Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.33 Million in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after acquiring an additional 428,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,872,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

