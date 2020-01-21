Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 154,843 News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after acquiring an additional 520,465 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of News by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of News by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of News by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 448,573 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWS. ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

