Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 407,473 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,473 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 176.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8,576.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.4% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.