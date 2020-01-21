Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 49,105 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,105 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $9,033,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9,738.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $98.26.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

