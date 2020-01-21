Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

