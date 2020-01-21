Avast (LON:AVST) PT Raised to GBX 627 at Jefferies Financial Group

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

AVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.04) price objective (up from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avast to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.17 ($6.87).

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 524 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 398.68. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Insiders have sold 974,258 shares of company stock valued at $422,440,552 over the last quarter.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

