Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Avrobio stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.76. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

