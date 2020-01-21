Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,238,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.