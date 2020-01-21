Azart Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 250.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Azart has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Azart has traded up 120.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

