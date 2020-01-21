BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 647.60 ($8.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.65.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

