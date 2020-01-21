Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.91 million, a P/E ratio of -436.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.