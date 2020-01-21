BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

BANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $63.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $497,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter worth $223,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.