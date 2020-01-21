Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.15 ($4.82).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.