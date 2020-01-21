Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.15 ($4.82).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

