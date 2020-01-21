Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a report released on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593,596 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,611,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,656 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,911,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,906,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.