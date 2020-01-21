Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

