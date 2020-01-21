Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.31 ($77.10).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €64.81 ($75.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.04 and a 200-day moving average of €64.54. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.