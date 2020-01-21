Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.31 ($77.10).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €64.91 ($75.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

